SUPPLEMENTS THAT ELEVATE YOUR WORKOUT

In this segment, professional fitness coach Patti Brewton discusses how viewers can enhance their fitness and wellness routines during the summer. She emphasizes the importance of focusing on fundamental aspects such as strength training sessions (3 to 4 times weekly), increasing daily step counts, ensuring adequate sleep (7 to 8 hours), and prioritizing protein intake in their diets.

Patti also highlights three specific supplements that can support these efforts:

C4 Sport Pre-Workout: This supplement provides 200 mg of caffeine, important for muscular endurance, hydration, and electrolytes, especially during the summer months. C4 Whey Protein: With 25g of protein per serving, this supplement aids in muscle recovery and helps individuals meet their daily protein requirements more easily. Cellular Creatine: Known for helping to build and maintain lean muscle mass, creatine is not just for bodybuilders; it can enhance recovery, focus, and mental clarity.

Brewton explains that the recommended daily protein intake is between 1 to 1.4 grams per pound of ideal body weight, which can be challenging to achieve through whole foods alone. She suggests convenient ways to incorporate protein supplements into meals, such as adding whey protein to Greek yogurt or smoothies.

For taking the supplements, she advises consuming the pre-workout 30 minutes prior to a workout, while whey protein and creatine can be taken at any time throughout the day to meet daily nutritional goals.

For more information about the supplements, viewers can visit c4energy.com or find them at local retail stores like GNC, Target, and Walmart.