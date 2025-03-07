Supporting California Wildfire Victims: JD Slajchert’s Mission to Help

Longtime Inside South Florida guest JD Slajchert returned to the show with a heartfelt mission—helping those affected by the devastating California wildfires.

JD, a California-based entrepreneur, shared the harsh reality that countless families, businesses, and employees have lost everything due to the recent Palisades fire. Among them was his family's beloved restaurant, Moonshadows, which was completely destroyed.

“We lost our home in 2018 to a wildfire, but we bounced back,” JD shared. “Some of these things are temporary, and if you’re healthy and have your family, you can come back from anything.”

In response to the tragedy, JD and his family launched a GoFundMe campaign to support the Moonshadows employees who lost their jobs overnight. Every dollar raised will go directly to helping them rebuild their lives.

To donate and support, visit @moonshadows_malibu and @JD_Slajchert.