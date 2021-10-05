"Supreme Actresses," tells the story of Black actresses throughout history

Supreme Models: Iconic Black Women Who Revolutionized Fashion is a one-of-a-kind book by famed fashion stylist and model Marcellas Reynolds that celebrated the beauty, influence, and accomplishments women of color have had in fashion. Now in 2021, Marcellas is giving the world the next installment of black excellence with Supreme Actresses; Iconic Black Women Who Revolutionized Hollywood.

He says he came up with the idea for the second book while he was wrapping up the first, but it was originally refused by the publishing company. At the height of the Black Lives Matter movement, Supreme Models and other books by Black authors were selling at record numbers. This changed the company's mind and got the book made.

Readers will see classic stars like Hattie McDaniel, all the way to stars of today like Yara Shahidi and Viola Davis. Each woman brings a unique story of their own, with the common theme of tenacity and perseverance.

Partnering with supermodel Iman, Supreme Models is also getting a documentary in 2022. Supreme Actresses; Iconic Black Women Who Revolutionized Hollywood is available on October 26th.