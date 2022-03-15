Watch
Inside South Florida

Actions

Surfside's block party celebrates the city's history and its residents

Posted at 12:41 PM, Mar 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-15 12:41:35-04

The city of Surfside is bringing back their monthly block party.

Surfside's Third Thursday Block Party celebrates the city's rich history and it's residents.

From live entertainment, to making DIY shirts, the street-festival showcases the best in food, wellness and everything in between.

Sara Liss, owner of the Friday Beach Community Organization brought back the festival after being in hiatus for two years.

"When we had the chance to bring it back, I was so excited to get involved and we decided to go with themes that really highlighted what makes Sursfide so special. This month's theme is authors town because the city has a history of authors living here. And our streets are named after writers and poets. And we really wanted to highlight the fact that we are a town with history," said Liss.

For March, the street festival will be celebrating the full moon.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com

Trusted Advisors