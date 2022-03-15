Surfside's block party celebrates the city's history and its residents

The city of Surfside is bringing back their monthly block party.

Surfside's Third Thursday Block Party celebrates the city's rich history and it's residents.

From live entertainment, to making DIY shirts, the street-festival showcases the best in food, wellness and everything in between.

Sara Liss, owner of the Friday Beach Community Organization brought back the festival after being in hiatus for two years.

"When we had the chance to bring it back, I was so excited to get involved and we decided to go with themes that really highlighted what makes Sursfide so special. This month's theme is authors town because the city has a history of authors living here. And our streets are named after writers and poets. And we really wanted to highlight the fact that we are a town with history," said Liss.

For March, the street festival will be celebrating the full moon.