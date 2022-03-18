Surgeon is using vibrations to help people feel stronger, younger, and more able

More and more people are dealing with extreme stress and fears of chronic illness due to the pandemic and job loss. Energy for success is a tool that people can use on their own to tap into their strength and take charge of their mental and physical wellness every day. Dr. Barry Morguelan, a practicing surgeon in Los Angeles, found that energy meditations were helping many of his patients heal.

“My patients were getting great results, but they were always developing disease first. I wanted to find out if people could get well before they got sick,” Dr. Morguelan explains. “I looked all over the world. I went 160,000 miles over about 7 years. Finally, in China, I found this type of energy medicine but there were no books on it so I had to go back and forth and translate this with the grand master, and I was able to bring all of you.”

“If you follow these vibrations, you will get stronger and feel younger and more able without any medications. It can improve you no matter what age,” according to Dr. Morguelan.

“People realize sometimes you're not in great shape and some days you are. With these vibrations all you need to do is immerse yourself into the audio or video and it puts you at this maximum state. We have billions of energy vibrational areas in our body. Once you're in the home-run state you will do great in everyday life,” says Dr. Morguelan.

For more info visit EnergyForSuccess.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Energy for Success.