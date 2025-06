Inside South Florida host LaMyiah got a big surprise during the Weekend Edition when her team ambushed her live on-air with singing, cake, and birthday wishes. What started as a mindfulness segment quickly turned into a heartfelt (and hilarious) celebration as LaMyiah turned 29 and tried to keep it together while closing out the show. Watch the full video to see how it all went down!

