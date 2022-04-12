Surprise your kids this Easter with these must-haves from The Toy Association

Watch
Many of us have fond memories of getting presents on Easter. Toy trends specialist with the Toy Association, Jennifer Lynch, joined the show to highlight the importance of play and show us her must-have toys for your kids.

“There are so many benefits to play.” Says Jennifer. “From helping to develop to gross motor skills when kids are younger to getting them up off the couch and moving away from screens.”

Jennifer recommends buying toys that are engaging and promote critical thinking. “The John Deere Lego tractor set is a really fun one that families can build together.” Says Jennifer. “A little bit of an introduction to engineering with some learning thrown in there.”

For even more toy options, visit ToyAssociation.org

