Susan G. Komen is holding their annual ‘More Than Pink’ walk to raise Breast Cancer Awareness

October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and this year the world's leading breast cancer organization Susan G. Komen is holding their annual “More Than Pink” walk this upcoming Saturday, October 8. Their executive committee walk chair Sergio Mendoza, joined Inside South Florida to show how you can participate.

“I support Komen because it does something very specific. So, while there might be researchers out there looking for a cure for cancer, Susan G. Komen is actually doing something to save the lives of women today,” says Mendoza. “And that's by bringing the current standard of care to everyone that needs it.”

For about four decades, Susan G. Komen has been in the forefront and raising awareness for breast cancer. Komen is the world's leading breast cancer organization investing nearly $1 billion in research and has supported patients in more than 60 countries.

“I think that supporting a charity like Komen is the best way to bring about that change in the world,” says Mendoza. “Make sure that these women get mammograms, get diagnosed if they have it and are able to survive.”

In the walk, Participants are encouraged to form a team. Mendoza is behind the Pink Key Society. And they’re the number one fundraising team in South Florida.

“What we've done is we've become one of the main fundraisers for Komen for the last couple of years,” says Mendoza. “I think we've been the top fundraiser for the last two years. And this year, we're leading as well.”