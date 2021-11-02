Swagger on Apple TV+ reflects on the life of NBA star Kevin Durant

Swagger is the new basketball drama based on the life of NBA champion Kevin Durant. We sat down with two of the show's leading men and took a look at what makes the show compelling on and off the court.

Ike, played by O'Shea Jackson Jr., helps one of the best high school basketball players advance to the next level. Ike had hopes of his own to make it to the NBA, so he makes it his mission to do what he can to make sure Jace, played by Isaiah Hill, finishes what he started.

Hill describes Jace as a 14-year-old phenom who thrives on ambition. He hopes this show can inspire real-life athletes to hit their goals.

Executive Producer Kevin Durant had a heavy influence on how things were done to make sure the story was accurate and authentic. He was open to any questions from the cast to help them get into character. It's more than just a show about basketball, it's really about the game of life. You can watch Swagger now on Apple TV+