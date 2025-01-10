Swiffer PowerMop: The Must-Have Cleaning Tool for 2025

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Swiffer. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Inside South Florida recently welcomed Justine Santaniello, who shared her go-to household item for 2025: the Swiffer PowerMop. This innovative cleaning system is transforming how people clean their floors, combining effectiveness and ease of use for a spotless home.

The Swiffer PowerMop offers a mop-and-bucket level of clean without the hassle. Here’s what makes it stand out:



Powerful Cleaning Strips: With over 300 scrubbing strips, it effectively picks up dirt and grime.

Fresh, Lasting Scent: Leaves your home smelling clean and fresh for hours.

Ease of Use: Simply spray and mop—no more lugging heavy buckets or wringing out dirty mop heads.

Time-Saving: Cuts cleaning time in half while delivering exceptional results.

“It's an all-in-one cleaning system that gives you that mop and bucket clean in half the time,” Justine explained.

Swiffer is making it even easier to start the year with a clean home:



Enjoy $10 off the Swiffer PowerMop Starter Kit now through January 25 at retailers nationwide, both in-store and online.

Look out for additional savings in your mailbox.

Visitswiffer.com for more information about the Swiffer PowerMop and to find a retailer near you.

With its innovative design and current discounts, the Swiffer PowerMop is the perfect way to upgrade your cleaning routine in 2025. Happy cleaning!