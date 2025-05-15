Swiffer’s New Innovation Makes Life Easier for Pet Parents And Helps Pets Find Homes

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Swiffer. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

If you have pets, you know the joy they bring—and the messes they leave behind. That’s why Inside South Florida was thrilled to welcome lifestyle expert Justine Santaniello to share Swiffer’s latest cleaning innovation designed with pet owners in mind.

Swiffer has launched its biggest update in over 25 years: the new Swiffer Sweep and Mop Deluxe, a 2-in-1 tool that makes tackling pet messes faster and easier than ever.

“From muddy paw prints to pet hair, I’m all about finding effective tools to help make cleaning up easier,” Justine shared. “The Swiffer Sweep and Mop Deluxe offers two-in-one dry and wet cleaning capabilities, allowing users to elevate their everyday clean. The Pet Heavy Duty dry cloths trap pet hair like a magnet, and after you sweep, you can go in with the upgraded Heavy Duty wet cloths. The new scrubbing strip provides a more effective clean for those sticky pet messes..” Plus, the new collapsible design makes it easy to store in tight spaces, like under the sink.

But Swiffer isn’t just about clean floors—it’s about happy homes. The brand is continuing its heartwarming partnership with North Shore Animal League America, helping pets across the country find loving families. At select adoption centers, new pet parents even receive free Swiffer products to help welcome their furry friends home.

Want to learn more? VisitSwiffer.com for product details, and check outAnimalLeague.org to find a shelter near you. Because clean floors and wagging tails? That’s a perfect match.