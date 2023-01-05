Swing in the new year at the 2023 Pompano Jazz Fest

With the close of the holiday season, it’s time to put away your favorite Christmas albums and perk up your ears to the sound of jazz in Pompano. Award-winning Musician, Nanny Assis, joined Inside South Florida to tell us all about the 2023 Pompano Jazz Fest.

“You can expect a variety of jazz,” says Assis. “I'm going to present an amazing repertoire of songs that I love from Brazil. We have amazing composers.”

Alongside of the rhythmic sounds of older Brazilian jazz compositions, Assis will debut some new tunes as well.

“The big news is that my album is going to be out in March,” says Assis. “I'm going to show firsthand some of the songs that I recorded that include an amazing line up.”

For ticket information, visit PompanoBeachArts.org

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by the Pompano Beach Cultural Affairs Department.