Switch up your makeup routine with these tips

Posted at 12:57 PM, Jan 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-06 12:57:05-05

It's a new year and with that comes new trends. Kristofer Buckle is one of the most in-demand makeup artists in the world whose clients include the most glamourous stars in Hollywood like Mariah Carey and Jessica Chastain. He explained how to go about changing up your beauty routine, and what to look for this year.

Some trends to watch out for are statement blush, green eyeshadow, glossy lips, and less full coverage foundation. Little rhinestones and hints of glitter will add some fun sparkle to your look. Kristofer says in the new year feeling comfortable and confident with your look is the best trend to follow.

Trusted Advisors