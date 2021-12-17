Watch
Syleena Johnson opens up about her new docu-series

Posted at 5:34 PM, Dec 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-17 17:34:48-05

This R&B powerhouse's voice is loved the world over and her songs are the soundtrack of a culture. Grammy-nominated singer Syleena Johnson is letting us behind her velvet rope to experience another passion of hers, fitness. In her new docu-series, she explores her fitness journey and is bringing us all along.

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

