T-Mobile Unveils Tech-Tastic Holiday Deals Featuring Samsung Galaxy Devices

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by T-Mobile. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

T-Mobile is stepping up the holiday excitement with exclusive deals on the latest Samsung tech, making it easier than ever to score high-tech gifts for everyone on your list. Michelle de la Rosa, a T-Mobile senior manager, joined Inside South Florida to share all the details on these amazing offers and how they cater to everyone, from fitness enthusiasts to families on the go.

This holiday season, T-Mobile is showcasing Samsung’s cutting-edge devices, including the Samsung Galaxy S24 series and the nostalgic Galaxy Z Flip5. Customers can enjoy:



Up to $1,100 off the Samsung Galaxy S24 when adding a new line.

when adding a new line. A free Galaxy Z Flip5 to celebrate the return of the iconic flip design.

Samsung’s latest devices integrate AI for enhanced functionality, including Sketch AI and Search to Google, putting powerful tools right in the palm of your hand.

Stay on track with New Year’s resolutions using the Samsung Galaxy Watch. This smartwatch helps monitor:



Heart rate

Workout duration

Distance traveled

T-Mobile sweetens the deal by offering the Galaxy Watch for free when you activate a watch line on your account.

Families on the go will love the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9. Compact and user-friendly, it’s the perfect companion to keep kids entertained during holiday travel and shopping trips.

For smaller gifts, T-Mobile offers accessories like:



Samsung Galaxy Buds, starting at $99.99

starting at $99.99 Screen protectors, cases, and power banks for practical yet thoughtful stocking stuffers.

Customers can explore these "tech-tastic" deals online at T-Mobile.com or by visiting any South Florida T-Mobile location.

This holiday season, T-Mobile is your one-stop shop for Samsung gadgets and accessories, ensuring you’ll find the perfect gift while enjoying unbeatable deals.