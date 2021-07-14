Tackle chores with your kids using a photo list

If there's one thing all kids can agree on, it's that they don't like chores. While it can feel like an uphill battle, Allison Metsch from the Early Learning Coalition of Broward County says getting your little ones into a routine can be a big help.

Just like adults, kids do better when they have a routine they can stick with. A great way to do this is by making a simple picture list. Find some images that depict doing homework, eating dinner, taking a bath, and everything else, and paste them onto a board you can easily pull out and reference. This is something that's common in preschools, so your little one won't have a hard time adjusting to using it.

Personalize it even further with a mini photo shoot of your kids doing their routine, and use the pictures of them to make the list. It will help them feel more involved, which will encourage them to keep up with their routine.

