Tackle holiday travel without stress

From now until January, airports will be filling up with excited travelers going home for the holidays. If you’re planning to fly or drive home for the holiday season but don’t know where to begin, our Miriam Tapia chats with a travel specialist, to calm your traveling nerves.

Natalia Yepes, a travel specialist at Adventuresque Travel, says TSA statistics have shown more than double the number of passengers in November than last year. This excess of travelers is visible in airports, cruise terminals, and even on public transportation.

The labor shortage is still affecting airlines and cruise lines, but also the places in airports like security check-points and coffee shops. While it used to take less than 5 minutes to grab a snack before your flight, it might take 15 now. Patience and arriving early are key. During the holidays, Natalia recommends arriving 3 hours early for an international flight and 2 hours for a domestic flight. Make sure you know the entry requirements of the destination you're visiting. Don't get stuck somewhere!

If you're traveling in a car, make sure your car is prepared for the weather in the destination you're heading to. You can use the app Gas Buddy to save when you fill up by quickly finding the cheapest gas stations near you.

