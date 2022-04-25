Tackle your debt issues with help from Lawyer Chad Van Horn

Falling into debt is scary, especially when you don’t know your next move. That is why WSFL-TV Trusted Advisor Chad Van Horn shared with us his tips on how to prevent and settle our debt.

Van Horn’s first tip is to always be on top of your finances. “Every spring, I pull my credit report and see what's on there. As far as debt, medical debt, credit card debt, whatnot,” says Van Horn. “I come up with a plan. And the first plan is to contact the creditors to see if you can get better terms.”

The next step is settling your debt. Van Horn says you have multiple options between credit card, medical, and loan debt. “The key to any debt settlement is getting it settled as soon as possible,” says Van Horn. “As soon as it's settled, it'll say settled for less or settled with the consumer. That's what allows your credit to start to rebuild.”

For more info on how to settle your debt, visit VanHornLawGroup.com

