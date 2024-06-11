Tackling Obesity with GLP-1 Medications: Insights from Dr. Craig Primack of Hims and Hers

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Hims & Hers. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Obesity is a significant chronic health issue in the United States, affecting about one in three adults. This condition can lead to a range of serious health problems, including type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and various cancers. Fortunately, new weight loss medications like GLP-1s offer promising resources for individuals on their weight loss journey. Dr. Craig Primack, Senior Vice President of Weight Loss at Hims & Hers, recently shared valuable insights on this topic on Inside South Florida.

Dr. Primack emphasizes the profound impact obesity can have on overall health. With approximately 40% of adults affected, the repercussions are extensive, contributing to numerous chronic illnesses. Recognizing and addressing obesity is crucial for improving overall health outcomes.

Dr. Primack addresses several myths surrounding weight loss medications:



Magical Solutions: Many people mistakenly believe weight loss drugs are magical solutions. In reality, these medications are tools that help decrease appetite and support adherence to healthy lifestyle changes, including diet and exercise. Painful Injections: There's a misconception that GLP-1 injections are painful. Dr. Primack explains that the injections involve a very small needle placed just under the skin, often less painful than a pinch. Dangerous Side Effects: While all medications have potential side effects, the side effects associated with GLP-1s—nausea, heartburn, and constipation—are typically mild. With proper dosage adjustments and over-the-counter remedies, most individuals manage these side effects well.

Hims & Hers offer personalized weight loss programs designed for affordability and effectiveness. Dr. Primack outlines their approach:

Customized Programs: Recognizing that there is no one-size-fits-all solution, Hims & Hers customize programs for each individual. This includes GLP-1 medications, science-backed and doctor-developed plans, all available online starting at $199 per month. Comprehensive Support: Through a well-designed app, users connect with licensed healthcare providers to determine the best treatment plan. The app also offers realistic nutrition tips, diet and sleep guidance, and trackers for exercise, sleep, and protein intake. Safety Prioritization: Ensuring safety is paramount. Hims & Hers provide sterile needles, FDA-approved medications, and summer-ready delivery on ice.

