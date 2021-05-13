Tacos After Dark returns to SoBe Wine and Food Festival

On Thursday, May 20th the South Beach Wine and Food Festival is hosting a fan-favorite event, Tacos after Dark, and this year, the tacos and tequila fiesta is being held in the heart of Miami's design district.

More than a dozen of America's best tacos will be showcased at the event, and Miriam Tapia headed on over to Lona Cocina and Tequileria to preview one of the tacos they will be serving at this year’s event. The concept behind the taco took influences from Mexican and Texan barbecue.

Tickets for tacos after dark are selling out fast so if you want to grab your own, head on over to sobewff.Org/tacos