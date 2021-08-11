Take a cruise to the newest private island

We have all been waiting to take that delayed, much-needed vacation, and Travelzoo senior editor, Gabe Saglie, one of the world’s foremost experts on helping people get the most from their travel experience, is here with the latest on travel trends and what should be on your next destination list.

Demands for flights have skyrocketed, and now it's the cruise industry's turn. Particularly, cruises shipping out of our very own Port of Miami are extra popular. MSC Cruises is the latest cruise line to offer departures from Miami for their new, state-of-the-art line of ships. The 3 and 4-night getaways include a stop at MSC's private island destination, Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve.

The island is the newest private island in the US cruise industry. It opened in December 2019 and unfortunately had to shut down quickly after due to COVID. It's now open again and welcoming passengers to an exclusive experience where there's enough room for everyone to spread out and enjoy their space. You can even have a late-night ocean experience with a laser-light show like no other.

You can read more about the cruises here https://www.msccruisesusa.com/, and get some great deals for your getaway here https://www.travelzoo.com/