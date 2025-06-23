Take a Deep Breath: Free Weekly Breathwork Sessions Bring Calm to Fort Lauderdale

Sometimes, all it takes is a breath and local wellness expert and founder of The Space Fort Lauderdale Michelle Miltenberger is on a mission to help South Floridians pause, reset, and recharge.

Michelle returned to Inside South Florida this week for a live demo on breathwork, guiding viewers through a one-minute breathing exercise designed to reduce stress, increase focus, and bring a sense of calm into even the busiest days.

“We’re just changing the cadence of our breath and being intentional,” Michelle explained. “You can already feel that sense of relaxation—that moment of stillness you get..”

The practice involves deep, conscious breaths through the nose, first filling the belly, then the chest, followed by a brief pause. Even in a short span, the effects are noticeable. “My brain feels tingly,” said co-host LaMyiah Pearlinia. Michelle assured viewers that those sensations signal relaxation taking hold.

For those wanting more than just a quick reset, Michelle’s wellness studio The Space FTL offers free 40-minute breathwork classes every Thursday at 7:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m., and 5:45 p.m. All sessions are completely free and open to the community.

“We can do this alone, but we can also do it in community,” co-host Cameron said.