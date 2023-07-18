Watch Now
Take a front row seat to Messi in Miami

MLS Season Pass Studio Host and Match Analyst, Tony Cherchi, joined Inside South Florida to share how soccer enthusiasts can support the sport and player, Lionel Messi.

“We're getting the best player in the world to come here to play at MLS. This is a big thing,” says Cherchi. “If you have a MLS season pass, no matter where you are, you can get the games and content that we're creating around the game. You can access them live but also on demand.”

