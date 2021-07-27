Take a look at the city of Opa-locka's newest art exhibits

The City of Opa-locka takes pride in its art exhibits, and the newest one allowed for some kids and adults to get their poems displayed in the lights.

Adrienne Chadwick, arts manager for the Opa-locka Community Development Corporation, described the newest exhibit called Opa-locka Light District. This exhibit is a partnership with O, Miami Poetry Festival. Due to COVID, it turned into a 2-year initiative, but it's finally on its way.

There are nine poets were chosen out of several who attended poetry workshops to get their poems presented in lights across Opa-locka. You can find these poems starting on Opa-Locka Boulevard every night from sunset to sunrise. There's a map on olcdc.org you can follow along to make sure you don't miss any.

"The youth were able to come here and present their poems on stage, and then they took all of the audience on a walking tour of the exhibition," she says. "They were absolutely thrilled and kind of amazed."

Casting Shadows, Framing Histories is another new exhibition that explores the history of Blackness. The artists involved are using footage from movies and television to change the media's perspective of what's happening in the Black community.

You can find maps, addresses, and exhibition times here.