Take a look between the pages with these two authors

There’s no better wealth of knowledge than straight from the expert’s mind. Shinobu Hindert, author of “Investing Is Your Superpower,” and Danielle Boris, author of “The Energy of Weirdos,” joined Inside South Florida to explore the inspirations for their latest projects.

“The inspiration for the book really stemmed from a combination of my childhood money background and my professional career,” says Hindert. “As a certified financial planner, I've been exposed to all facets of money management and investment management. This knowledge should not be kept a secret. I truly believe that the ability to make informed confident financial decisions should be accessible to everyone.”

“‘The Energy of Weirdos’ is really based on the premise that every person on this planet is unique or weird in their own way,” says Boris. “When we're able to see people for everything that they are, we can better connect with each other, create more inclusive teams at work, and better lead our organizations.”

“Investing Is Your Superpower” is available wherever books are sold. “The Energy of Weirdos” is available on DanielleBoris.com or wherever books are sold.