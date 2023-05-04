Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

Take a look between the pages with these two authors

Posted at 7:07 PM, May 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-04 19:07:54-04

There’s no better wealth of knowledge than straight from the expert’s mind. Shinobu Hindert, author of “Investing Is Your Superpower,” and Danielle Boris, author of “The Energy of Weirdos,” joined Inside South Florida to explore the inspirations for their latest projects.

“The inspiration for the book really stemmed from a combination of my childhood money background and my professional career,” says Hindert. “As a certified financial planner, I've been exposed to all facets of money management and investment management. This knowledge should not be kept a secret. I truly believe that the ability to make informed confident financial decisions should be accessible to everyone.”

“‘The Energy of Weirdos’ is really based on the premise that every person on this planet is unique or weird in their own way,” says Boris. “When we're able to see people for everything that they are, we can better connect with each other, create more inclusive teams at work, and better lead our organizations.”

“Investing Is Your Superpower” is available wherever books are sold. “The Energy of Weirdos” is available on DanielleBoris.com or wherever books are sold.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com