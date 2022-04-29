Watch
Inside South Florida

Take a moment to escape by making your next vacation a camping trip

Posted at 5:40 PM, Apr 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-29 17:41:07-04

Camping is a great way to travel and enjoy the outdoors and during the pandemic, more people than ever were trying it. Chief Marketing Officer for Kampgrounds of America, Whitney Scott, joined us with more info and reasons why you should choose camping as your next getaway.

“The impact of COVID on camping was really this surge in new campers in that 9 million households were new to camping last year,” says Scott. “So we're just seeing tremendous growth.”

Scott emphasized that the beauty of camping, is how accessible it is to everyone. “I think what makes camping so popular is that you can really do it anywhere” says Scott. “Whether you're RVing or tenting or glamping, you know it's just a way to disconnect and enjoy the great outdoors.”

To learn more about how you can plan your next camping trip, visit KOA.com

This Inside South Florida Segment is paid for by Kampgrounds of America

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

