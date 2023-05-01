Take a step against drunk driving at the “Walk Like Madd” event

Mothers Against Drunk Driving's Heather Geronemus, Founder and Honorary Chairperson of Walk Like MADD, joined Inside South Florida to share how you can participate in this charity event promoting drunk driving awareness.

“Despite all of the advocacy efforts and all the lifesaving legislation that we've passed, drunk driving remains about a third of the traffic deaths in the nation and that holds true for here in South Florida,” says Geronemus. “We want everyone to come and join us. We're going to have a street party right on Las Olas. It's going to be a great morning, and it really does show the power of community.”

To register, visit WalkLikeMADD.org/fortlauderdale