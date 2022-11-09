Take a trip to Hawkins with the Stranger Things Store in Aventura

The hit Netflix show is taking over the Aventura Mall as Stranger Thing: The Store is now open to the public. Inside South Florida correspondent, Miriam Tapia got an inside look.

“If you're a fan of the show, there's a little bit of everything for anyone in your family,” says District Manager of The Stranger Things Store, Jamie Gutierrez. “Every single area in this store is basically a scene from the show directly. So, it's something that you kind of walked in and you were like in the show.”

There are awesome photo opportunities that you can enjoy for your friends and the entire family.

“Right now we're in Joyce's living room,” says Gutierrez. “As you walk through, we go through Starcourt, we have an arcade, we have the lab and we also have an actual Demogorgon that is a good photo.”

They also have exclusive merch for mega-fans you can only get at the store.

“We basically have three to four exclusive items in every area of the store,” says Gutierrez. “So every wall is going to have a few things that you can only get here. We also have an area where you can customize anything like T-shirts, jackets, hoodies, and you can make it your own.”

Gutierrez shares what she wants fans to take away when they come here.

“We just want them to have the best experience. This is the only place that you can get it in Florida,” says Gutierrez. “We also have stores in Dallas and Paris, but we just want them to have the best time while they're here. Bring their friends and family to come here for the holidays.”