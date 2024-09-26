Take A Trip To Puerto Rico For The Perfect Fall Vacation

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Discover Puerto Rico. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

With autumn on the horizon, your summer does not have to end right now. Puero Rico is the perfect vacation destination to extend your sunny summer vacation in the warm tropical breezes of the Caribbean. Boasting vast expanses of beautiful beaches and home to the only tropical rainforest in the US, Puerto Rico is the ideal destination for nature lovers. Tykesha Spivey Burton, travel & lifestyle journalist and photographer, joined Inside South Florida to share the best deals and destinations Puerto Rico has to offer for autumnal vacationers.

“Puerto Rico is the perfect destination year round, let's be honest,” says Spivey Burton. “They have their gorgeous beaches, lush rainforest and, mixed in with that tropical weather, you're going to get a cool breeze during the fall months, which make it perfect for outdoor adventures.”

Puerto Rico is also heaven for gluttonous foodies, offering unique flavors that truly spice up the landscape of American cuisine. And, given that Puerto Rico is a US territory, traveling there couldn’t be easier.

“Travel is easier and hassle free for US citizens, since you won't need a passport, you won’t have to deal with the hassle of currency exchange or dealing with a new phone plan.”

Visitors to the island are encouraged to embrace the lifestyle of “Live Boricua.”

“Live Boricua means that, as a traveler, you're not just visiting. You want to be immersed in the actual spirit, the flavor and the vibe of the island, and you can do this through dance music, the amazing food scene, art, fashion, nature, all of these things rolled into one,” says Spivey Burton.

The fall season also offers great deals to get the most bang for your vacation buck.

“Some of the current offers right now that you can find for resorts, there's a La Concha Hotel. They're actually offering up to 20% off room rates and dining,” says Spivey Burton. “Those looking for an adult only getaway, there's the Palacio Provincial in Old San Juan. They're currently offering 15% off your stay and two welcome drinks to get the party started.”

