Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

Take action with MTV on Mental Health Action Day

Posted at 6:30 PM, May 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-18 18:30:21-04

Inside South Florida had the privilege of hosting Jay Osterman, MTV’s Senior Director for Social Impact, who shared insights on the impactful third annual Mental Health Action Day hosted by MTV entertainment studios.

“It exists purposely in the month of Mental Health Awareness Month,” says Osterman. “Collectively, we've all been through the past several years and are aware of the mental health crisis, and this day exists to push us all to take action in the way that makes the most sense.”

For more information, visit MentalHealthActionDay.org

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com