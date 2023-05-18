Take action with MTV on Mental Health Action Day

Inside South Florida had the privilege of hosting Jay Osterman, MTV’s Senior Director for Social Impact, who shared insights on the impactful third annual Mental Health Action Day hosted by MTV entertainment studios.

“It exists purposely in the month of Mental Health Awareness Month,” says Osterman. “Collectively, we've all been through the past several years and are aware of the mental health crisis, and this day exists to push us all to take action in the way that makes the most sense.”

For more information, visit MentalHealthActionDay.org