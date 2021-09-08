Take advantage of the housing market and sell your house

If you have been thinking about selling your home but were waiting for a sign to make a move, this is it. Broker Patty Da Silva and realtor Chris Green of Luxury Homes by Patty Da Silva at Green Realty Properties say it is time to strike while the iron is hot.

The couple says now is the best time to sell a home in the South Florida Market. Prices are at an all-time high and interest rates are very low, which is something buyers are taking advantage of. About 89% of homes sold in just one month over the summer, says Chris.

The hesitation from most people comes from having to find a new home, says Patty. Selling high will especially benefit those who are planning on downsizing. Owners who have been living in their homes for several years will also have a large amount of equity, which can be extra helpful in the search for where to live next.

Making sure your home is prepared for the new owner to move in ASAP will help it sell faster. Chris says making sure it's staged correctly will get it sold faster, and Patty says getting rid of personal items like photos and certificates is essential to that process. Make sure your home is priced accurately as well. Even in a high-priced market like the current one, an overpriced home will not sell.

You can get more advice from Patty and Chris by visiting their website, here, or giving them a call at (954) 667-7253

