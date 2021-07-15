Take care of dry eyes before the damage becomes permanent

Dry, itchy eyes can be a nuisance, but they can lead to much bigger problems if it continues for long periods of time. Ophthalmologist, Cynthia Matossian, explains what Dry Eye Disease is, and how to remedy it.

Dry eye is one of the most common conditions doctors report seeing, but as we all got a little more screentime than usual during quarantine, we weren't blinking as much or fully. This leads to drier eyes than usual.

The majority of those who experience dry eyes have blocked Meibomian Glands, which are responsible for producing an oil that lubricates and hydrates the surface of the eye. Luckily, the TearScience LipiFlow treatment can help with this condition. Most patients experience more than a 50% decrease in symptoms.

You can head to DryEyeandMGD.com for more information about how to quell the symptoms of dry eyes and see if the LipiFlow treatment is right for you.