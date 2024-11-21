Take Control of Your Health: Tips to Prevent and Manage Diabetes

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Signify Health. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Dr. Heidi Schwarzwald, chief medical officer for Signify Health, joined Inside South Florida to share essential advice on managing and preventing diabetes, emphasizing the importance of early screenings, healthier habits, and accessible health evaluations.

Who’s at Risk for Diabetes?

Adults aged 45 to 64 are at the highest risk.

are at the highest risk. Hispanic and African American individuals have up to a 60% higher likelihood of diagnosis.

have up to a of diagnosis. Modifiable risk factors include weight, diet, and exercise levels.

Steps to Prevent and Manage Diabetes

Weight Management: Losing just 5–10% of your body weight can significantly reduce risk. Healthier Food Choices: Limit sugar intake and prioritize nutritious options. Regular Exercise: Aim for 150 minutes of activity per week. Know Your Numbers: Monitor your blood pressure, cholesterol, weight, and blood sugar regularly.

Screening for Diabetes

When to Start : Begin screenings by age 35 , especially if you have risk factors.

: Begin screenings by , especially if you have risk factors. How to Screen: Signify Health offers in-home health evaluations at no cost, bringing personalized screenings directly to your door.

Booking an In-Home Evaluation

Visit hellosignify.com or holasignify.com to book your evaluation. Check the phone number on the back of your health insurance card to confirm eligibility.

By adopting healthier habits and staying proactive with screenings, you can take significant steps to prevent or manage diabetes.