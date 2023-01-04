Take the lead with these leadership pointers

Leadership qualities are just like any other skill: practice makes perfect. Leadership Coach, Kyle McDowell, joined Inside South Florida with tips to help you keep your leadership skills sharpened.

“Leadership is about aligning around a destination that we all are desiring to achieve and empowering and inspiring those around you to get to that destination,” says McDowell.

Some may envision a leader as a stoic authority figure, but it can be quite the contrary.

“What makes you authentic? What makes you someone that others would want to follow? Once you’ve done that assessment and inventory, talk openly and candidly about those on your team,” says McDowell. “Being authentic and vulnerable are probably the most important characteristics for leaders today.”

