Take the vacation of your dreams for free with Hotwire

Do you love making TikTok videos? How would you like to make one that can win you a $50,000 luxury vacation complete with your own private jet? Kelly Rizzo, Lifestyle Guru, food and travel expert, explained how Hotwire is looking for the most creative video with #HotwireHotelGoals to make someone's vacation dreams come true.

For the video challenge, Hotwire wants to see you go from drab to fab. Using the green screen feature, transport yourself from where you are now to where you wish you were. Maybe it'll be a luxurious private beach or in a cabin up in the mountains. The winner will be chosen by singer and avid TikTok user, Jason Derulo.

Hotwire is also having some special mystery deals that can save you up to 60% on hotel bookings. You won't know the exact hotel you're getting until after you book, but you can enter location, days, star rating, and more, to make sure it fits into your vacation plans.

Even if you don't win the TikTok challenge, you can still book the hotel of your dreams using these special deals. With the money you save on hotels, you can go out and have some luxury experiences.

Check out how to enter at www.hotwire.com/bookbeyond and good luck!