Take your personal brand to the next level with these tips from Ed Stulak

Posted at 11:22 AM, Apr 19, 2022
Social media has become such a big part of our lives which is why Ed Stulak, founder of IGRE coaching, created an online course for realtors to learn about Instagram and personal branding. Ed gave us details on how his system helps realtors use social media to take their brand to the next level.

“When I started in real estate that I discovered there was one big gap between social media and real estate agent selling. And I realized that was social media marketing branding properly.” Says Ed.

His online course, “Instagram for real estate” is dedicated to teaching future realtors on how to use Instagram for their real estate marketing.

“You have to have a brand in order to succeed properly and continue to excel online.” Says Ed.

To enroll in one of his online courses, you can visit igrecoaching.com

