Taking blood donations to the next level

Posted at 6:30 PM, Jun 12, 2023
Board-certified Family Medical Physician and Social Media Influencer, Dr. Mike, joined Inside South Florida to share an exciting reason to donate blood this summer.

“With this new mixed reality experience, you get to put on this cool VR looking headset,” says Mike. “What you're doing here is playing a game in this mixed reality experience and having a good time while experiencing a little relaxation.”

For more information, visit BeThe1Donor.com/mixedreality

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Abbott.

