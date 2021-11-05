Taking care of your pandemic pets

Many Americans adopted pets during quarantine who are now turning 1 and ready for flea, tick, and heartworm prevention. Northeast regional director of veterinary professional services, Dr. Andy Eschner, is a global leader in animal health and works closely with the makers of Frontline, Heartgard+, and Nexgard, and he discussed the importance of flea and tick safety for our pets.

Dr. Eschner says keeping your pet's schedule the same and continuing good habits like exercising, and having a good diet. Make sure you also develop healthy habits regarding parasite prevention, like heartworms, intestinal worms, fleas, and ticks. Beyond feeling itchy and uncomfortable, some of these parasites can also cause long-term issues for your pet.

Having a good relationship with your vet and making sure your pet is up to date with all health checks is a great practice. If something happens to your pooch, there are ways to fix it and prevent it. Frontline is one of the leading topical treatments for flea and tick prevention for both dogs and cats and is applied once a month. There is also a tasty treat called Nexgard to prevent the parasites that are also once a month. Heartgard+ protects against heartworms and intestinal worms as well.

We all love our pets and want to keep them happy and healthy. You can click here for more information on how to keep your pet going for the long run.