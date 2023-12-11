Watch Now
Talkin’ Tacos Named the Official Taco Partner of the Miami Dolphins

Posted at 9:25 AM, Dec 11, 2023
Talkin’ Tacos Co-Founder, Mohammad Farraj, joined Inside South Florida to recount the restaurant’s remarkable journey, which started with the launch of a food truck alongside his childhood friend, fueled by their shared passion for tacos. The venture has evolved into a thriving business with multiple locations and has reached an exciting milestone—being named the official taco partner of the Miami Dolphins.

“It was a dream come true for us,” says Farraj. “I mean, starting from a food truck, selling nothing, and then growing the company as young men with hardly any business background, to becoming the official taco partner of the Miami Dolphins was huge for us.”

Talkin’ Tacos, established in 2020, has rapidly expanded to eight locations across South Florida, with a newly inaugurated ninth spot. Their growth reflects their commitment to delivering the tastiest Mexican cuisine to the local community.

“We are in the Dolphin stadium, so if you are watching the Dolphins— you know, doing their thing— you can just go outside and find us right outside the 300 section, 200 Section, and the 100 section,” says Farraj. “Grab some Talkin’ Tacos and really enjoy the game.”

