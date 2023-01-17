New Show “Tammy & George” Gives an Real Life Look into the Lives of Two Country icons

Country music fans can rejoice as the hit show “George & Tammy” has taken viewers by storm with their very real portrayal of the musical power couple Tammy Wynette and George Jones. Stars of the show, Michael Shannon and Jessica Chastain, joined Inside South Florida with what viewers expect from the show and their experience portraying the iconic musicians.

“Listening to some things, I find that there is a cloud over Tammy the way that people talk about her, and especially men the way that men sometimes view her, and you have to look at what her life was like in the 1960s,” says Chastain. “I mean, what she accomplished, was groundbreaking.”

Chastain was not the only one who felt the pressure of encapsulating such an iconic music figure.

“I felt a huge amount of responsibility. I always do when I'm playing somebody, you know who's actually lived and knowing how many fans devoted fans he had,” says Shannon. “I wanted to make sure that I honored you know, his memory, but it's a bit of a mystery.”

You can stream “George & Tammy” on Showtime now.

