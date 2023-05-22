Tamron Hall’s shine takes the spotlight on ISF

Watch Now
Inside South Florida welcomed our beloved friend and Emmy Award Winner, Tamron Hall, to share her insights about her acclaimed show, upcoming Emmy nominations, and the highly anticipated announcement of the fifth season of the “Tamron Hall Show”.

“They say it's a cliche when people say it's an honor to be nominated, but it is an honor to be nominated,” says Hall. “Anytime you're recognized by your peers for the work you do in the show, it’s thrilling."

“Tamron Hall Show” airs weekdays at 10 am on WSFL-TV.

