Tamron Hall's Three Emmy Nominations

Posted at 11:10 AM, Jun 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-17 11:10:04-04

Tamron Hall, Host of the Tamron Hall Show, made her way back to the set to give us some exciting news! She stopped by to celebrate her three daytime Emmy nominations and dish on some of the guests coming on her show. With theses three Emmy nominations, we were dying to know how Tamron felt this solidified all of her hard work.

"These things absolutely matter, not to diminish that at all! But what's more of an affirmation is when I talk to fellow journalists, the TamFam, and every day people who come up to me and say that they love the show or that something I've said has resonated with them," stated Tamron.

Check you local listings for more info on the Tamaon Hall Show.

