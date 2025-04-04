Tanisha Cidel Recognized as Black Achiever Honoree for Empowering Youth Through the Arts

Inside South Florida recently welcomed Tanisha Cidel, co-founder of the Evolutionary Arts Life Foundation and one of this year’s Black Achiever Award recipients. With heartfelt emotion, Cidel reflected on receiving the prestigious honor. “It meant the world to me,” she shared. “I was literally speechless… and I’m not usually speechless.”

Cidel’s work in South Florida spans art, education, and community impact. Through her foundation, she provides comprehensive arts access to young people across the region. “We offer orchestra, jazz band, theater, musical theater, film and television—the works,” Cidel said. “The arts lends them to create vehicles to be able to create confidence, conflict resolution, loyalty, and commitment. We inspire young adults to go into creative careers.”

In addition to her local work, Cidel has impressive industry credentials, having contributed to the Oscar-winning film Moonlight and the Peabody Award-winning series David Makes Man. Still, she says her greatest accomplishment is empowering the next generation: “It’s a beautiful way of telling stories that have not been heard before and then bring that back home.”

Looking ahead, Cidel is launching a summer camp and producing a new film titled Out of the Rough, all while continuing to build sustainability for Evolutionary Arts Life.

To support or get involved, visitwww.evolutionaryartslife.com and follow @evolutionaryartslife across social media.

As Cidel continues her mission to inspire and uplift, South Florida stands behind her—applauding her achievements and her vision for a more inclusive, expressive future.