Tasty pasta alternatives for the health-conscious eater

Learning to transform some of your favorite dishes into a healthier option can leave you feeling unenthused. The Concerned Cook, Aymara Lucero, joined Inside South Florida to share delicious substitutes to traditional pasta.

“We all love pasta, but things like protein pasta made from black beans or chickpeas can help bring more nutrients onto the dish,” says Lucero. “If you're on a low carb lifestyle, you can have heart of palm pasta or zucchini pasta. There are a lot of options to upgrade.”

