Tattoo Tourism: Getting Inked on Vacation Makes for a More Memorable and Permanent Souvenir

Posted at 9:49 AM, Dec 20, 2023
Forget t-shirts and cheap tchotchkes, many travelers are looking for a more meaningful souvenir. For a permanent keepsake, some adventurous tourists bring home an indelible reminder of their trip. For them, getting inked is the best way to commemorate a vacation.

Aruba is the first country to capitalize on the trend with the ‘Tattoovenir,’ offering visitors the chance to get a free Aruba-themed tattoo from a local artist, at select tattoo shops, as a permanent reminder of their time on the island and the uplifting feeling they experienced long after they returned home.

Artist, Yessy Rivera, joined Inside South Florida to discuss tattoo tourism and how Aruba is taking unique advantage of this trend.

“When people travel, they love to take home a piece of the culture with them, something that's going to remind them of that amazing feeling they had when they were on vacation,” says Rivera. “And a tattoo is better than a t shirt. It's better than a trinket. It's something that stays with you forever. And whenever you look at it, it just takes you back to that feeling.”

