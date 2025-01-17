TCL Showcases the Future of Display Technology at CES 2025

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by TCL. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

At CES 2025 in Las Vegas, TCL, the second-largest TV market leader in the U.S., is making waves with its innovative display technologies and strategic partnerships. Tech expert Andrea Smith caught up with Bruce Walker from TCL to discuss the company's advancements and its vision for the future.

TCL attributes its success to vertical integration, which allows the company to control its entire manufacturing process. "We make all the components, like TV panels and backlights. This direct control allows us to offer exceptional value to our consumers," said Bruce Walker. This approach has led to TCL TVs being recognized for their exceptional brightness and quality, particularly in the growing large-screen TV market.

TCL is pushing boundaries with its new QM6 Series TVs, set to launch in 2025. These models feature precise dimming technology that was once exclusive to flagship models. "Controlling our entire manufacturing process empowers our talented engineers to innovate and rapidly bring cutting-edge technology to market," Walker explained. With a focus on delivering premium features at competitive prices, TCL continues to solidify its position as a leader in display innovation.

TCL is also venturing into the augmented reality (AR) space with its award-winning RayNeo Air 3 glasses. These AR glasses offer immersive cinematic experiences with unmatched comfort and style.

TCL's collaboration with the NFL as its official TV partner has been a highlight for the company. "Knowing that most fans have never attended a game, we are excited to bring customers high quality TVs like our 98-inch models that are currently starting under $2,000," Walker shared. This partnership aligns TCL’s mission of delivering premium entertainment experiences to sports fans across the nation.

With innovations like the QM6 Series TVs and RayNeo AR glasses, TCL is setting the stage for the future of entertainment and display technology. For more information, visitTCL.com.