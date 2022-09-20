Teach your kids financial responsibility with Chase Bank

The effects of making poor financial decisions can last for generations, and that’s why having the money talk with your kids is so important. Mom Blogger and Lifestyle Expert, Nicole Feliciano, joined Inside South Florida to share tips to help teach your children about financial responsibility.

“It's a great time to start thinking about math literacy and teaching your kids about managing money,” says Feliciano. “One of the things you can do is play some simple budgeting games at the grocery store, or when you're filling up your gas tank. You can have the kids try and guess how much the total is going to be.”

Chase Bank has created tools designed to help parents teach their children about financial literacy.

“We've been relying on Chase products to help navigate teaching our girls about money. You can start your kids with a Chase First Banking Account as young as age six,” says Feliciano. “For teens and older kids, Chase offers high school checking and college checking accounts.”

For more information, visit Chase.com/studentbanking

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Chase.