Teacher-approved essentials for back to school

The start of a new school year can be overwhelming for parents and their children. Parenting Contributor, Carly Dorogi, Ed. S., joined Inside South Florida to share must-haves that will help ease your family into the school year.

“French Toast Adaptive is all about making it easy for kids with disabilities to get dressed independently, feel good, and look great,” says Dorogi. “This line is really unique because French Toast Adaptive has taken their best-selling school styles and modified them for kids with limited dexterity, clothing sensitivity, and kids who use leg braces, prosthetics, and wheelchairs.” Find these items at FrenchToast.com/adaptive

If you’re a parent interested in creatively building your kid's foundational reading skills, Osmo’s Reading Adventure has a platform for you.

“This is a personalized interactive program that was designed with educators to build reading skills and confidence,” says Dorogi. “Kids read a physical storybook, and whatever they do in the book is then brought into the digital world on their device using the Osmo technology.” Find this product at PlayOsmo.com

Boosting your child’s confidence this academic year may be just what they need to be successful.

“Notes To Self Positive Affirmation Socks have a positive message written on the toe,” says Dorogi. “It's the little things that can make a huge difference to a child.” Find these items on NotesToSelf.com and use code MomsDeal10 for a 10% discount

Starting anything new can cause a bit of anxiety. If you’re looking for a way to manage your kids’ nervousness, Calm Strips may do the trick.

“The sensory adhesive is actually the first of its kind,” says Dorogi. “You simply rub your finger along the texture of the comb strip. It can help regulate restless energy, stress, anxiety, and ADHD.” Find these products at CalmStrips.com

For more information, visit CarlyOnTV.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Capital M Media.