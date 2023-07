Director of Operations at Team Rubicon’s South Branch, Sean Walker, joined Inside South Florida to share lifesaving hurricane tips to implement before a storm.

“Please get prepared and stock up now,” says Walker. “We recommend people to register and receive emergency alerts, warning from your community, before losing power.”

For more information, visit TeamRubiconUSA.org

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by PepsiCo Beverages North America.