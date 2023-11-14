Tech Gadgets and Deals for the Holiday Season

Emmy Award-winning Consumer Tech Journalist, Jennifer Jolly, joined Inside South Florida to showcase her curated selection of top tech gadgets for holiday gifts, starting off with the Hydro Wave Rower.

“This is the company's newest lightest, arguably coolest rowing machine,” says Jolly. “You don't even realize that you're getting a full body workout that's high energy and low impact strength plus cardio in just 20 minutes. These online classes, ‘oh they are so uplifting,’ led by expert athletes and Olympians from waterways around the world and starting at just $1,445 this holiday season.” For more information, visit Hydrow.com

As we edge closer to winter, don't let your pool care slip away. Keep it sparkling with the Aiper Seagull Pro Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner and take advantage of the discount code ‘Jennifer310’ to receive $300 off your purchase before the end of November.

“This is an incredibly tech out cordless robot pool cleaner,” says Jolly. “It is hassle free and comes with a world's first ever quad motor system. It automatically travels all across large pools to suck up dirt, leaves, hair, and any other gross stuff. Does all that dirty work for you then you recharge it like you do your smartphone.” For more information, visit Aiper.com

For the younger ones on your gift list, consider the VTech V-Hush Pro Sleep Training Soother and VTech Storytime with Sunny. These choices are perfect for keeping them engaged and entertained.

“They have thought of everything, a colorful nightlight, a glow on the ceiling projector, a powerful Bluetooth speaker that's preprogrammed with more than 200 classical stories, music, even natural sounds,” says Jolly. “And then for a little bit older kids check out the ‘VTech Storytime with Sunny’ for ages three to six. This adorable storytelling song singing happy little everything nightlight has so much personality, she totally can engage your kids with more than 300 activities.” For more information, visit VTech.com

For optimal savings and unbeatable deals, look no further than PayPal, your ultimate destination to discover cashback deals, earn rewards, and money-saving offers.

“We all want and need to stretch our holiday budget so, take a look at the cashback deals right inside the PayPal app,” says Jolly. “They make it so easy to layer on the savings here you just quickly hit save. They're automatically applied when you checkout. So, between those cashback rewards and PayPal’s Honey browser extension that I use every single day, you likely have no idea how much money you have been leaving on the table.” For more information, visit PayPal.com

